12 Lesser-Known Avengers That Could Appear In Doomsday And Secret Wars

Ever since Marvel Studios officially announced "Avengers: Doomsday," True Believers have been clamoring to know more about the first part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga finale. First, the House of Ideas revealed at SDCC 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Then, in March 2025, the studio shared a number of cast members who would be returning for the Russo Brothers' next epic featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And though that list includes nearly 30 names already, there is no way that this is the entire Avengers roster for the upcoming Phase 6 film and its sequel, "Avengers: Secret Wars." After all, there are some heavy hitters still missing from the lineup.

But while looking at the landscape of the MCU as it is now, there are a number of characters that have been introduced in films and TV shows that also have a history with the Avengers in the pages of Marvel Comics. With that in mind, we thought that we could speculate by examining some lesser-known team members who could be involved in whatever madness Doom has in store over the next couple of years. And though none of these names are official as of yet, with production on the two major blockbusters still ongoing, there's still plenty of time for Kevin Feige and company to add them in somewhere down the line.