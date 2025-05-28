Marvel's Vision TV Series Will Introduce One Of The Avengers' Freakiest Characters

Who is the Avengers' signature villain? Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most would say the Mad Titan Thanos, or maybe the Norse God of Mischief, Loki. But in the original Marvel comics, the team's greatest foe is definitely the android Ultron. Created by the Avengers' own Hank Pym/Ant-Man, Ultron's rage and destructiveness are limitless, and he keeps returning again and again like a bad penny. (If a bad penny could wipe out whole countries...)

Ultron (James Spader) was the villain of the second "Avengers" film, naturally titled "Age of Ultron." That age proved to be short-lived as Ultron seemingly perished, destroyed by his own "synthezoid" creation, the Vision (Paul Bettany). But the MCU Ultron seems to have inherited the original's knack for resurrection. The Vision is getting his own Disney+ show (reportedly titled "Vision Quest"), which will feature Spader back as Ultron. Who better to challenge "Vis" than his dear ol' dad?

It's now been confirmed that Vision and Ultron aren't the only robots popping up in this show. Deadline reports that T'Nia Miller ("Fall of the House of Usher") will be playing Jocasta, Ultron's mother-daughter-wife. And yes, she is all three.

In 1977's "Avengers" #161 (by Jim Shooter and George Pérez), Ultron brainwashes Ant-Man and sends his creator to attack the Avengers. Ultron easily overpowers the softened-up team and kidnaps Janet Van Dyne/The Wasp, Hank's wife — and by extension, Ultron's "mother" (though she had no true role in his creation). Come "Avengers" #162 — "The Bride of Ultron" — Ultron convinces the still out-of-it Hank to transfer Janet's mind to a robot body to "save her life," but really to give Ultron a mate. The Avengers stop the full transfer, but Jocasta absorbs enough of Wasp's mind to come to life later in "Avengers" #170.

There's obviously a lot of "Frankenstein" in this story. In both Mary Shelley's original novel and James Whale's beloved 1935 film "Bride of Frankenstein," Frankenstein's Monster recruited his own creator to build him a mate. Ultron does the same thing to Pym, albeit with manipulation rather than coercion. Jocasta rejects her intended husband just like the Bride does. Unable to abide Ultron's mania, Jocasta abandoned him and has more often been an ally to the Avengers, not an enemy.

Despite the "Frankenstein" influence, the root of Jocasta is a much older story.