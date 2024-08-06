One Of Marvel's Biggest Anti-Heroes Was Almost In Deadpool & Wolverine

This post contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" uses the power of a well-placed nostalgic cameo and weaponizes them in the same way "Spider-Man: No Way Home" does, delivering a hugely entertaining experience that also serves as a love letter to Marvel's past. The film is a thank you to audiences that stuck with the genre through the decades, through the good movies and the bad.

From turning Deadpool and Wolverine's journey into the unapologetically gay movie Marvel keeps failing to deliver, to giving one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most solemn actors a chance to go back to a beloved yet goofy role that culminates into a parade of profanity echoing Steve Martin's car rental scene in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," the movie does pick its cameos and roles really well in order to deliver something outrageously funny. It's how we saw not just the return of Blade and Elektra as a homage to and appreciation of the past, but also how Channing Tatum finally got his chance to play Gambit.

But as many cameos as there are in "Deadpool & Wolverine," there could have been many more. One cameo that was ultimately scrapped involved one of Marvel's biggest anti-heroes from one of Marvel's biggest flops: Ghost Rider.

Speaking with Collider, Ryan Reynolds confessed that the team did think of bringing in Nicolas Cage to reprise his role as Ghost Rider, saying that the idea of that cameo "came to a conversation for sure."