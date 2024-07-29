Deadpool & Wolverine Is The Unapologetically Gay Movie Marvel And Disney Keep Claiming They Want To Make

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Let me get something out of the way — Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) do not kiss in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But if you think two people sharing a kiss on screen is the only way to display queerness authentically, you might as well admit that you need to be clocked with a pillowcase full of hammers labeled "OBVIOUS" to see what is right in front of you. Wade and Logan do not lock lips or swap spit but they don't need to, because Deadpool is canonically pansexual and his desire to smash "anything with a pulse" isn't dictated by who is in his cinnamon ring at any given moment.

The promotional posters have been strictly focused on bromance — and again, you're telling on yourself if you think friendship bracelets or a BFF necklace are inherently gay. But that doesn't negate Deadpool's clear desire to bang Wolverine like a screen door on the farmhouse from "Twisters" playing one screen over, with the glory-hole-ious official popcorn bucket practically serving as Wade's request to give Logan's face a ride.

Wolverine has also canonically had relationships with men in the comics (he was with Hercules and was in a throuple with Jean Grey and Cyclops. Suck it, bigoted nerds), but "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a case of Deadpool having the hots for Logan in all of his insanely shredded muscle daddy glory, and Wolverine showing his affection through violence like he's starring in John Woo's "Hard Boiled."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is gay not because Marvel and Disney decided to let a straight director give some weepy monologue about having a dead husband that can easily be edited out for overseas audiences (could you imagine?) or by having a gay superhero kiss their partner — but because the style, pop culture references, and non-stop unapologetic reminders of Deadpool's equal opportunity horniess cannot be escaped.