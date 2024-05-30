The Deadpool And Wolverine Popcorn Bucket Is Here, And It's Upsetting
Not too long ago, /Film provided a very serious review of the new "Despicable Me 4" popcorn bucket, turning one of Gru's loyal Minions into a receptacle for everyone's favorite buttery snack at the multiplex. It was a far cry from the surprisingly sexual "Dune: Part Two" popcorn bucket that featured the mouth of a sandworm emerging from the desert, complete with an opening that looked like it probably provided immense amounts of pleasure outside of movie theater snacking. But that's nothing compared to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" popcorn bucket.
On social media and YouTube, Ryan Reynolds revealed the "Deadpool & Wolverine" popcorn bucket that will be available for sale this summer when Marvel's first R-rated movie hits the big screen. We knew this was going to riff on the unintentionally inappropriate nature of the "Dune" popcorn bucket, joining the ranks of the many ridiculous movie-themed containers out there, but I don't think anyone was expecting this. With Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, and a playful rivalry with Reynolds being used for laughs in the movie's marketing, it should come as no surprise that the X-Men character is being turned into the butt of the joke. Well, the mouth of the joke, anyway.
Take a look at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" popcorn bucket below!
Wolverine opens wide for Deadpool's popcorn and butter
In his post on social media, Reynolds wrote, "Years from now they will look back at 2024 as when the War of the Popcorn Buckets began." Well, if this is the year that the War of the Popcorn Buckets began, "Deadpool & Wolverine" just might have taken the final shot. Pun intended.
The Wolverine-themed popcorn bucket features the character's signature yellow mask and black, pointed helmet wings. But rather than scowling, as Wolverine is known to do, his mouth is facing up and wide open, ready to receive a face full of popcorn and suggestive butter blast. Yeah, you know exactly what's going on here.
Easily the most disturbing aspect of the popcorn bucket is the tongue included on the rim of the bucket's face attachment. Furthermore, the tongue looks like it's made to be soft and rubbery, and that's going to be a weird sensation when it brushes your skin every time you reach for a handful of popcorn. Though I suppose we should be thankful that the makers of the popcorn bucket opted not to include little rubber prickles around the mouth. That might have been a step too far.
Part of me thinks leaning into the obvious sexuality of the popcorn bucket is a bit too on the nose, but Deadpool isn't exactly known for his subtlety. That's why the bucket has "Designed by Deadpool" scribbled on the side of it.
We don't know when these buckets will be available for sale, but it should be closer to the movie's release on July 26, 2024. We'll keep you posted on availability. In the meantime, keep an eye out at your local theater — you probably won't be able to miss them.