Agents Of SHIELD Star Says She's Not In Secret Invasion, Stop Bothering Her At Target
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding outwards in bigger and bolder directions, fans of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." have been clamoring for the popular characters from the Marvel Television production to cross over into the MCU proper in a future film or TV series. That possibility has always seemed rather unlikely, especially considering the fact that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." operated under Marvel Television — a division entirely separate from Kevin Feige's purview that focuses more on movies and Disney+ shows.
However, that hasn't stopped vocal supporters from voicing their hopes that Marvel would bring Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson/Quake into the official "canon" of the shared universe, specifically through the upcoming "Secret Invasion" series. That message has reached all the way to Bennet's ears and, well, fans might be a little disappointed by what she has to say.
Addressing the Rumor Mill
Great, now you've all broken Chloe Bennet. With the increasing noise among the fanbase becoming too loud to ignore, the actor recently took to her Instagram story (you can watch part of the video here) to dispel any and all rumors that she might have anything to do with "Secret Invasion." The Disney+ series is steadily getting into shape with a star-studded cast and a Skrulls-centric plot presumed to be based on the "Secret Wars" comic series which — theoretically, at least — could serve as a seamless entry point for some members of the "S.H.I.E.L.D." cast to finally join the rest of the MCU. According to Bennet, however, those dreams are likely to remain exactly that. Thanks to Screen Rant, the full transcript of her comments are as follows:
"I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don't even know really what that is ... I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this ... I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at Target ... So I figured I would just clear the air."
Leave Chloe Alone!
As much as we'd like to think that the public figures who portray superheroes in movies and TV are actually the biggest, most invested fans of those characters, the reality is that most actors tend to look at it as little more than a steady source of income and would just like to be left in peace while shopping at Target during their downtime. The rest of us may not enjoy even close to the same level of fame or fortune, but only a monster wouldn't be able to sympathize with that! Of course, that's not to imply Bennet didn't enjoy her years-long run as Quake on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or wouldn't return Feige's phone calls if he reached out and offered her a role in some future. That said, I think we can all agree that accosting actors in public to ask them to spill the beans on potential future appearances that they wouldn't be allowed to confirm anyway is, uh, not great.
Unless this whole thing turns out to be a complete ruse designed to throw creepy obsessives off the scent, the Quake-less "Secret Invasion" series will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.