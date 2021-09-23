Agents Of SHIELD Star Says She's Not In Secret Invasion, Stop Bothering Her At Target

As much as we'd like to think that the public figures who portray superheroes in movies and TV are actually the biggest, most invested fans of those characters, the reality is that most actors tend to look at it as little more than a steady source of income and would just like to be left in peace while shopping at Target during their downtime. The rest of us may not enjoy even close to the same level of fame or fortune, but only a monster wouldn't be able to sympathize with that! Of course, that's not to imply Bennet didn't enjoy her years-long run as Quake on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or wouldn't return Feige's phone calls if he reached out and offered her a role in some future. That said, I think we can all agree that accosting actors in public to ask them to spill the beans on potential future appearances that they wouldn't be allowed to confirm anyway is, uh, not great.

Unless this whole thing turns out to be a complete ruse designed to throw creepy obsessives off the scent, the Quake-less "Secret Invasion" series will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.