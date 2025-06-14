Media in the '80s was full of larger-than-life personalities, and TV was no exception. From high-concept action to star-driven crime solving and even confined comedies, bigger was usually better. Some of the best shows just kept growing, and a couple of the titles on this list of the best 1980s TV shows are still around (or at least have been revived very recently). Those that didn't last nonetheless made their mark on pop culture at large.

While not every show named below is an American show, they are all, to some degree, scripted. Even though the decade spawned many iconic talk shows and nonfiction programming, with hosts ranging from Phil Donahue to Robin Leach, those are best covered elsewhere. These are the stories that kept us coming back to their characters, actors, plots, and wild gimmicks, in a decade where money was seemingly no object, and TV tried to cater to every age group.

These are the 15 best TV shows of the 1980s