The Star Trek Actor Who Had A 7-Episode Run On 1984's Night Court
Actor Brent Spiner's most visible acting role was probably Data, the android lieutenant commander on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." As Data, Spiner appeared in 176 episodes of "Next Generation," in the four spin-off movies, and in five episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." He also appeared on "Picard" as a new amalgam android character, as well as multiple members of the Soong family throughout various "Star Trek" shows. For an actor who was initially cast as an emotionless being, Spiner certainly played some of the franchise's more dramatic characters.
Spiner has always expressed a little ambivalence toward Data. While he certainly appreciates the money and fame brought to him by the role, Spiner felt that "Star Trek" might have robbed him of the ability to play a wide variety of parts. He feared casting agents would look at him and be unable to look past his "Star Trek" android.
For fans of '80s sitcoms, however, Spiner may have a role even more notable than Data. On Reinhold Weege's celebrated 1984 comedy series "Night Court," Spiner played the recurring character Bob Wheeler, the put-upon, perpetually impoverished hillbilly. Bob appeared in front of Judge Harry Stone on several occasions, always alongside his wife June (Annie O'Donnell) and daughter Carol Anne (Kari Houlihan), and every time they did, they would add to their own pathetic saga of misery and bad luck. Spiner's hillbilly voice, deadpan delivery, and comedic pathos will come as a surprise to those who only know him as the clipped, formal Data. Bob Wheeler might be on the very opposite end of the acting spectrum.
The Wheelers of Fortune
Brent Spiner appeared on seven episodes of "Night Court" across the show's third, fourth, and fifth seasons. His character's family, the Wheelers, were resigned to their fate and always met the most horrifying circumstances with a blasé attitude. In his first appearance in 1985's "The Wheels of Justice, Part 1," Bob Wheeler expected that, being in court, he would instantly face the death penalty. "Just take us right to the gas chambers. We don't care," he moaned. In "Her Honor, Part 3," Bob Wheeler confessed that his mother died peacefully in her sleep ... on the railroad tracks. There was also an occasion wherein Carol Anne recalled the one gift she ever received: a single marble. Bob reminded her that she wasn't able to keep it, however, because granny needed her glass eye back.
After his last appearance on "Night Court" — "Her Honor, Part 3," which aired on September 17, 1987 — Spiner was already filming "Star Trek." Presumably, he was too busy to return to "Night Court," which ran until May 31, 1992.
It seems, however, that Spiner is not yet done with Bob Wheeler. In 2023, "Night Court" was revived with actor John Larroquette returning to the role of Dan Fielding after a gap of 31 years. The revival is currently in the middle of its second season, and fans will be happy to hear that "The Wheelers of Fortune," set to air on March 12, will feature the return of Spiner and O'Donnell as Bob and June Wheeler. The synopsis from NBC reads:
"Surprises are in store for Dan when the Wheelers return to court after more than 30 years. Abby seeks a psychic in hopes of ending an argument she had with her late father. Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell, Kate Micucci, and Julia Sweeney guest star."
Data may be his best-known role, but Spiner can take plenty of pride in Bob Wheeler's legacy.