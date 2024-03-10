The Star Trek Actor Who Had A 7-Episode Run On 1984's Night Court

Actor Brent Spiner's most visible acting role was probably Data, the android lieutenant commander on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." As Data, Spiner appeared in 176 episodes of "Next Generation," in the four spin-off movies, and in five episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." He also appeared on "Picard" as a new amalgam android character, as well as multiple members of the Soong family throughout various "Star Trek" shows. For an actor who was initially cast as an emotionless being, Spiner certainly played some of the franchise's more dramatic characters.

Spiner has always expressed a little ambivalence toward Data. While he certainly appreciates the money and fame brought to him by the role, Spiner felt that "Star Trek" might have robbed him of the ability to play a wide variety of parts. He feared casting agents would look at him and be unable to look past his "Star Trek" android.

For fans of '80s sitcoms, however, Spiner may have a role even more notable than Data. On Reinhold Weege's celebrated 1984 comedy series "Night Court," Spiner played the recurring character Bob Wheeler, the put-upon, perpetually impoverished hillbilly. Bob appeared in front of Judge Harry Stone on several occasions, always alongside his wife June (Annie O'Donnell) and daughter Carol Anne (Kari Houlihan), and every time they did, they would add to their own pathetic saga of misery and bad luck. Spiner's hillbilly voice, deadpan delivery, and comedic pathos will come as a surprise to those who only know him as the clipped, formal Data. Bob Wheeler might be on the very opposite end of the acting spectrum.