How Star Wars Found Its First Boba Fett Actor Out Of 'Pure Luck'

Boba Fett is, inarguably, one of the most beloved characters in "Star Wars" history. That's no small thing, given that the franchise also includes half a dozen (or more) pop culture icons. Perplexingly, the fan-favorite bounty hunter had very little screen time in the original trilogy and didn't have a solo project until "The Book of Boba Fett" arrived in 2022. For years, it was one of the finest examples of "less is more" ever committed to film. The man under the helmet was Jeremy Bulloch, and the actor will forever be tied to that role. And, as it just so happens, Bulloch kind of just lucked his way into the role.

Bulloch did a Reddit AMA back in 2014. At one point, a fan asked the actor how the role of Boba Fett was pitched to him. Indeed, the actor appeared as Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back," but it's not as though George Lucas thought of him for the part. It all came down to matters of coincidence and convenience.

"It wasn't pitched. It was a role where my half-brother was the associate producer. He said, 'I know you're in the theater right now, could you maybe work a couple of days on the film?' But that's how it happened...it was pure luck. Luckily the outfit fit perfectly. The helmet fit. The boots were a size 10, and I'm a size 10. When I met George Lucas, he said, 'Welcome aboard Jeremy. It's not a big role.' But it ended up being a bigger role than we all expected."

One of the most recognizable roles in one of the biggest franchises in history came down to being someone's half-brother and fitting into a costume. "It was great luck and I fit into the outfit and boots," Bulloch added. "You can't go back or forward[,] it was just meant to be."