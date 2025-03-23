Why Patrick Stewart Was Disappointed With The First Two Seasons Of Star Trek: TNG

With the possible exceptions of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and the little-discussed "Star Trek: The Animated Series," none of the extant "Star Trek" shows began at their strongest. Ask any Trekkie, and they will tell you that "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyagers" didn't really "get good" until their respective third seasons. By then, their showrunners had each zeroed in on the true nature of their characters, and knew what kind of stories could be explored.

With "Next Generation," you can sense the shift almost immediately. The third season of that series not only changed the Enterprise officers' uniforms, but it also brought back Dr. Beverly Crusher after actress Gates McFadden had been inexplicably removed for the second season. Even more noticeably, "Next Generation" moved from wide stories about the whole ensemble to more focused stories about each individual character. One episode may focus on Worf (Michael Dorn) for instance, while the next will be a Geordi (LeVar Burton) episode. Those who know about the show's background drama will know that the season 3 shift coincided with executive producer Michael Piller taking over as showrunner, replacing Maurice Hurley. With Piller in charge, the show finally fell into focus, and it remained strong for its remaining five years.

Those first two seasons before Piller took over were, however, quite rough at times. The documentary "Chaos on the Bridge," about the first two seasons of "Next Generation," details the interoffice bickering that took place behind the scenes, with Gene Roddenberry, his personal lawyer Leonard Maizlish, and several others vying for control over the show's scripts. No one could decide on a unified vision, and egos clashed.

The cast remembers those early years of chaos quite well. Patrick Stewart, the actor who played Captain Picard, talked about the 1987 and 1988 seasons frankly in a 2023 interview with The New Yorker. He felt that those early seasons lacked a vital sense of intimacy.