How Paul Reubens Landed Laurence Fishburne For Pee-Wee's Playhouse

The late, great Paul Reubens didn't just bring his chipper, friendly, well-dressed character Pee-wee Herman to television with "Pee-wee's Playhouse." He also brought total anarchy. In a children's television landscape dominated by poorly disguised toy commercials and wholesome live-action hosts, "Pee-wee's Playhouse" was a loud, chaotic, unapologetically strange (and sometimes controversial) TV series where anything can and, usually, did happen.

Hosted by Reubens, every episode featured Pee-wee Herman — decked out in a (let's be honest here) pretty stylish grey tailored suit and a little red bowtie — interacting with his anthropomorphic furniture, getting his wishes granted by strange deities, and getting visited by a cavalcade of friends. But these friends weren't the normal human beings who lived next door to Pee-wee in the hit film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," who loved him or hated him, but never shared his kookiness. "Pee-wee's Playhouse" was populated by lovable goofballs just like Pee-wee himself, who dressed in bright, fun clothing and took on whatever persona made them happy.

And because Hollywood history is fun sometimes, one of those friendly weirdos was played by an actor who had already co-starred in "Apocalypse Now" and "The Color Purple," and who would go on to a lengthy career of playing magnetic tough guys in action franchises like "The Matrix" and "John Wick," and impressing in serious dramatic roles in classics like "Boyz n the Hood," "Searching for Bobby Fischer," and "What's Love Got To Do With It."

So how did Laurence Fishburne become the lovable wild west kids' show character Cowboy Curtis?