Saturday Night Live's 15 Most Controversial Sketches And Moments So Far

"Saturday Night Live" has been a comedy institution since 1975. It's helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names in the entertainment business, from Bill Murray to Adam Sandler, and brought quotable lines like "Schwing!" and "We are two wild and crazy guys!" to the modern pop culture lexicon. Even if you don't watch regularly, there's a good chance "SNL" has influenced your life in one way or another, and plenty of folks likely have fond memories of watching the show growing up.

Advertisement

But as is the case with anything that's been around for several decades, not everything from "SNL" has aged so well. The late night sketch series has its share of moments it'd probably want you to forget, many of which were hilariously eulogized during the "SNL 50" anniversary celebration. Whether it's jokes that have aged poorly or gags that should have been instantly questionable, to the point where you really have to ask yourself what the writers and performers were thinking, here are 15 of the most controversial "SNL" sketches and moments.