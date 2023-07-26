Decades Later, Sinéad O'Connor's SNL Performance Is One Of The Bravest Acts In TV History

I remember her hands trembling. They did not tremble. She was not afraid. She was too fired up, too righteous, too right to know fear in that moment.

My memory is tainted by the ensuing smear campaign, a campaign that did not end until today, when Sinéad O'Connor died at the infuriatingly young age of 56 – and I'm probably a fool to believe this denigration will cease just because she's not around to defend herself anymore. I've never seen a popular musician face such unremitting scorn. Not even close. But O'Connor — contrary to the narrative seared into our psyches by a media that could not bear her scorched-earth declaration that the Catholic Church is, charitable works be damned, a factory of institutionally abetted child abuse — never stopped speaking her truth. That continues to be our truth and our shame.

That she did so with a shaved head, which spit acid in the face of conventional beauty standards for women at the time, did her no favors. Hell, being a woman was reason enough to castigate her. Looking that way, being that way, and evincing the temerity to shred a picture of Pope John Paul II on "Saturday Night Live" in the midst of what could then be considered an ideologically charged election year (it feels like a snowball fight 31 years later) placed her in the crosshairs of conservatives looking for an animating issue to kill Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton's momentum. The majority of the left (which lacked a noisy progressive faction), eying an electoral college victory in November, wanted no part of her crusade.

The list of supposed allies who abandoned her was long. Her supporters were too few and too inconsequential/timid to deflect the vitriol hurled her way.

So O'Connor took the heat alone.