Where To Watch Nothing Compares, The 2022 Sinéad O'Connor Documentary

The world suffered an enormous loss earlier this May when it was announced that Tina Turner had passed away, and again last week when Tony Bennett died at 96. And now, one more extraordinarily bright musical light has been snuffed. The radical, pioneering Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of just 56.

She burst on the scene bald, brazen, and with unmatched lyrical ferocity in 1987 with her debut album "The Lion and The Cobra." The album became an overnight international sensation, and with "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince-penned lead single of her 1990 follow-up "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," she became a star. The world hadn't seen anyone like Sinéad O'Connor before her time, and it's hard to imagine her ever being replaced. From tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II live on the "Saturday Night Live" stage to becoming an enrobed priest to recently changing her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat after converting to Islam, O'Connor seemed constitutionally predisposed to breaking apart the expectations imposed on her during her lifetime.

Her death comes at an especially sad time, as the past few years have seen a push and pull between sickness and breakdowns in the artist's personal life, and an opposing resurgence of interest in her trailblazing career. She released a memoir called "Rememberings" in 2021, and 2022 saw the release of "Nothing Compares," a documentary chronicling her turbulent life and work. It seemed like a promise that things could turn around for O'Connor. But in death, at least we have this document of her wondrous life.