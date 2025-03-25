10 Best Blake Lively Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Some know her as the "it" girl of Manhattan, others as the entrepreneurial wife of Hollywood's smarmiest Canadian or the best friend of everyone's favorite pop singer. Some may even know her more recently from the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" co-starring director Justin Baldoni. Wherever you were first introduced to Blake Lively, one thing has been certain ever since her career first started: She was born to be a Hollywood A-lister, one way or another.

However, despite Lively's name frequently appearing in headlines over the past few months, some pop culture enthusiasts may have never watched one of her movies or TV shows. Despite being a bonafide box office draw with even her most critically-panned projects, Lively has gained more of a reputation from her flashy outfits at the Met Gala than from her work as an actress. Although she has yet to garner any acclaim at prestigious award shows like the Emmys, Oscars, or BAFTAs, there have been more than enough films and shows to establish her as a tour de force of both comedy and drama.

From her earliest cinematic appearances to her more recent endeavors in film and television, these Blake Lively projects are must-watches for anyone who wants to know more about the actress' screen history. Given how her name has been completely dragged through the mud over the past year, it's worth remembering that behind all the celebrity beef and smear campaigns is a lovable movie star.

Here are the best Blake Lively movies and TV shows you should seek out right away.