Why Blake Lively Replaced Katherine Heigl In The Age Of Adaline

"The Age of Adaline" — directed by Lee Toland Krieger and released in 2015 — is, put simply, a movie centered around the idea that Blake Lively is an inhumanly beautiful creature. This makes it hard to imagine that anyone else could have played Adaline Bowman, a woman unstuck in time who's incapable of aging. What you may not know, though, is that "Grey's Anatomy" veteran Katherine Heigl was originally supposed to play the titular role but ended up dropping out ... so what happened here?

Heigl, who originated the role of Dr. Izzie Stevens on the long-running ABC medical drama — and left the series partway through its 6th season — was initially cast in the film against Angela Lansbury, who was supposed to play Adaline's much older daughter, Flemming. (At this point, Andy Tennant, known for projects like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Hitch," was attached to direct.) Long before the movie came out, Heigl exited the project in 2010, according to a report in Deadline; at first, the outlet said that Heigl's departure was due to on-set strife. (This is utterly unsurprising because rumors about Heigl's "difficult" nature have plagued her since her time on "Grey's Anatomy," largely because Heigl butted heads with then-showrunner and creator Shonda Rhimes.)

In an update to the story, Gary Lucchesi, a partner of Lakeshore Entertainment — one of the two companies that produced the film — said that Heigl left "The Age of Adaline" due to the fact that she had recently adopted a daughter and wasn't ready to fully return to work. "She has made two movies with us and we certainly support her decision," Lucchesi said at the time, referring to "The Ugly Truth" and "One for the Money." He continued, "We were scheduled to shoot mid-March and we hope to achieve that. We are great fans of hers and if this is what she has to do, we respect that." Natalie Portman was then offered the role but, according to Entertainment Weekly, she turned it down; eventually, Lively earned the lead role.