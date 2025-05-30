With a growing number of popular television series, an enduring line of blockbuster movies, and countless multimedia merchandising, "Star Wars" is one of the biggest franchises in the world. And with so many iconic performances throughout the series' extensive history, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing many of these beloved characters. However, some of the most prominent roles across the franchise nearly saw casting opportunities and changes that would've shocked even the most hardcore "Star Wars" fans. Simply put, deeply associated actors like Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford weren't always a lock for Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, respectively.

This distinction wasn't limited to the original "Star Wars" trilogy but also the prequels, the sequel trilogy, and the various shows and spinoff movies the franchise has seen in recent years. These often involve the biggest parts in a given project, before the casting that we all know and love took place. If these alternate castings took place, that galaxy far, far away would have looked a lot different.

Here are 15 actors who almost starred in the "Star Wars" franchise.