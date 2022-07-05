When Hayden Christensen Got Cast As Anakin Skywalker, He Celebrated Like A Star Wars Fanboy

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote his triumphant return to as Vader in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Christensen talked about being cast as Anakin Skywalker for 2002's "Attack of the Clones." Though the film was malignly received and Christensen in particular got a lot of hate for the role, he was still a young actor getting to play a dream part. So when the call came in that he had been cast as the young Skywalker, Christensen celebrated accordingly.

"I got the phone call while I was still in bed actually," Christensen recalls. "I remember coming out of the room, just an ear-to-ear grin on my face."

At the time, Christensen was living in an apartment in Vancouver with a friend, so rather than actually telling him the news about his casting, Christensen did what any red-blooded "Star Wars" fan would do: he "lit up an imaginary lightsaber." Then his roommate followed suit, put on John Williams' "Duel of the Fates," and ignited his own imaginary laser sword.

"We had a whole lightsaber battle as we were laughing and jumping all over the couch in the apartment," Christensen said. He added that his enthusiasm continued through filming, as he (like Laura Dern) could not stop "making the lightsaber sound effects when I was doing my lightsaber scenes."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is currently streaming on Disney+.