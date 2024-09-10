James Earl Jones Only Used His Darth Vader Voice Outside Of Star Wars Just Once

James Earl Jones was a legend. The actor who was best-known for his striking deep voice and unforgettable performances in films like "Star Wars" passed away this week at the age of 93, but his memory lives on in his many beloved roles. It also lives on in the form of interviews he gave over the years, some of which are a lot funnier than expected coming from the guy who played what may have been the most infamous movie villain of all time.

In a 2014 interview with the New York Times, Jones spoke about his Darth Vader voice (David Prowse played Vader's body), which is recognizable worldwide and has been lovingly parodied countless times over the years. Asked when he realized his voice would be his golden ticket, the actor — who grew up with a stutter — noted that he "didn't want it to be." As he explained, "I don't hear the voice you hear. I'm not party to the Darth Vader tone. All I'm doing is using the voice I have to try to be as clear as I can with the language I'm using."

That lack of awareness about his own talent and uniqueness seemed to be purposeful, as Jones told the outlet that the voice teacher who helped him overcome his stutter advised him against getting caught up in the sound of his own voice. "When I learned how to talk, the best advice my teacher gave me was: Don't listen to yourself," he told the Times. "Don't listen to the tones you make, because you might be impressed by it. If you start listening to yourself, nobody else will." To that end, Jones said he never really played around with the Darth Vader voice outside of movie sets, with one key exception: when he was on the CB radio.