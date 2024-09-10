55 Years Ago, James Earl Jones' Sesame Street Appearance Marked A Huge First For The Series

The legendary James Earl Jones has left the mortal plane, leaving behind an unfillable ocean of talent and a legacy spanning over half a century. He will, of course, be remembered for his iconic roles in films like "Star Wars," "The Lion King," and "The Sandlot," but the honorary EGOT recipient, star of stage and screen, and namesake of Broadway's James Earl Jones Theatre (formerly known as the Cort Theatre) also holds a distinction that no other performer in history will ever be able to match — and it took place where the air is sweet, down on Sesame Street.

"Sesame Street" first launched in 1969, with the long-running educational children's television series combining live-action, sketch comedy, animation, and puppetry the brainchild of Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrisett, and Jon Stone with the iconic non-human characters lovingly crafted and performed by Jim Henson's Muppets. One of the original four human characters on the show was Will Lee's Mr. Hooper, a role he played until his passing in 1982. Before he joined "Sesame Street" the decorated performer taught at the American Theatre Wing for nine years, and James Earl Jones was one of his acting students.

This connection nabbed Jones a spot on the "Sesame Street" pilots, which were actually filmed on the show's set, unlike Carol Burnett's segments which were shot separately and inserted into the show after the fact. This makes James Earl Jones the first celebrity to ever appear on the literal Sesame Street, and his memorable appearance helped a generation learn their alphabet and count to ten.