A Volcano Stopped The Voice And Body Of Star Wars' Darth Vader From Finally Meeting

Prior to his work on "Star Wars" in 1977, actor and bodybuilder David Prowse had made a career playing goons, creatures, and bodyguards in high-profile movies. Prowse played Frankenstien's monster in the Hammer film "The Horror of Frankenstein," a role he had already played briefly in the 1967 version of "Casino Royale." He played a comedic torturer in "Carry On, Henry," the 21st "Carry On" movie. Most visibly, Prowse played the muscular bodyguard for the injured old Frank (Patrick Magee) in Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange." He was the one who got to cradle Malcolm McDowell like a baby. This was easy for Prowse, who stood six-foot-six.

The actor also played Darth Vader "Star Wars," "The Star Wars Holiday Special," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi" ... but only in the scenes wherein Darth Vader wore a mask. In "Jedi," when Vader finally revealed his face, Prowse was replaced by actor Sebastian Shaw. Famously, Prowse was also not permitted to use his own voice. "Star Wars" director George Lucas wasn't intimidated enough by Prowse's West Country accent and instead hired the bass-voiced American James Earl Jones to provide Darth Vader's vocals. Prowse has admitted to being a little peeved that neither his face nor his voice can be seen in his "Star Wars" movies.

Notably, Prowse and Jones, the two actors most associated with Darth Vader, didn't meet in person for decades. Prowse lived in London and Bristol, while Jones was born in Arkabutla, Mississippi. Back in 2011, Prowse was interviewed by WhatCulture, and he recalled a time when both actors had rare open spots on their busy calendars, and would both happen to be within driving distance of each other. Sadly, the 2010 volcanic eruptions at Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland grounded all flights from the UK and prevented them from meeting ... at least for a while.