Watch Kurt Russell's Han Solo Audition For Star Wars

During an appearance on Opie Radio while promoting "The Hateful Eight" in 2015, Russell explained that this then-little sci-fi project, which would go on to change cinema forever, was a gamble, and he understandably wasn't sure about taking it. "That one on 'Star Wars,' there was a Western show called 'The Quest' that was out, and they wanted me to do that, and I had to answer them," he explained. There was also the added issue that, according to Russell, Lucas couldn't decide who to cast him as in the film, if at all, given that he'd auditioned for more than just the role of Han Solo.

"I had read for Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and he'd had three or four other guys as well," Russell recalled. Torn over the projects on the table, the star was upfront with his potential collaborator. "[Lucas] didn't know what combination he wanted, and so I said, 'Do you know if you're gonna use me or not?' and he said, 'I don't.' So I said, 'I'm gonna go take this Western,'" Russell added. However, the actor also clarified that an offer was never finalized, so there was technically nothing for him to say "No" to. "The idea I would've turned down 'Star Wars'? I wouldn't have turned down a soap commercial," he noted. Perhaps it was all for the best. Russell appearing in "Star Wars" might've set him on a path away from the career he ended up with and, most importantly, the films we've loved to watch him in.