All Of Kurt Russell's Movies With John Carpenter, Ranked

Name a more iconic duo than John Carpenter and Kurt Russell. Sure, they may not have collaborated on a film in decades, but back in the '80s, they were a lethal pairing, especially when it came to stylish genre films. In total, the pair made five movies together between 1979 and 1996. And today, we're going to rank them.

While Carpenter first gained fame as a horror auteur (the genre for which he's still best known today), he's directed all sorts of movies over the years, and his collaborations with Russell are great examples of that. Only one of the duo's films is a horror flick, while the others span the realms of biopic, science fiction, action-adventure, and comedy. It's an eclectic mix, to be sure, but also a solid one.

Of course, we're splitting hairs a bit on some of these (though we all know what the best one is). Critical reviews and contemporary reception are part of it, but when it comes to Carpenter's films, you also have to lean on the vibes.