Why Big Trouble In Little China's Marketing Campaign Left Kurt Russell Disappointed

John Carpenter's 1986 action-comedy "Big Trouble in Little China" is an odd duck. The plot involves an ancient wizard named Lo Pan (James Hong) who aims to kidnap, marry, and then sacrifice a green-eyed woman to break a curse he is under. The woman in question is Miao Yin (Suzee Pai), the fiancée of Wang Chi (Dennis Dun), who, fortunately, knows a little bit about evil wizards and ancient Chinese warriors. It will be up to Wang to rescue Miao Yin from Lo Pan. Also kidnapped is the green-eyed Gracie (Kim Cattrall), beloved by the dumb-as-rocks blowhard Jack Burton (Kurt Russell), essentially Wang's sidekick.

The gag of the movie is that Jack doesn't really seem to understand that he's a sidekick, and behaves like the action hero. Indeed, the whole movie seems to be a martial arts movie told from the perspective of the American guest star. Russell was featured most prominently on the film's advertising materials — it's an American production after all — and his character's name was often listed up at the top of ads. Newspaper slogans featured phrases like "Jack Burton's in for some serious trouble, and you're in for some serious fun."

The previews for "Big Trouble in Little China" also highlighted Jack as the main character. Indeed, the previews leaned heavily on Jack Burton's name. It didn't really work. "Big Trouble in Little China" was a pretty big bomb (making $11 million on a $25 million budget), and both Russell and Carpenter — speaking on the "Big Trouble" DVD commentary track — credit its failure, at least partially, to the "Burton"-forward ad campaign. Well, that, and the fact that "Big Trouble" came out in the summer of 1986, which was a notoriously busy time for blockbusters.