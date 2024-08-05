Ferris Bueller Spinoff - Producers, Director And More Info

The upcoming "Ferris Bueller" spinoff is set to re-tell the story of the fateful Chicago day that saw Ferris and friends play hooky from school, only this time it'll tell it from the point-of-view of the film's valets. Originally played by Richard Edson ("Do The Right Thing") and Larry Flash Jenkins ("Fletch"), the two characters who "park" Cameron's dad's car for the day were credited simply as "Garage Attendant" and "Attendant's Co-Pilot."

Despite only appearing for a moment, the two characters play a memorable part in the original film's don't-get-caught plot. They appear in a scene that's a bit of a Rorschach test for viewers. From one perspective (likely the one Hughes intended), the attendant seems sketchy, as he's a bit unkempt and seems to be late to work, punching his time card right before he meets Ferris and friends. From another, though, he's just a normal young guy doing his job who's undercut immediately by Ferris' racist presumptions ("Do you speak English?" he asks by way of greeting), Cameron's snarky remark and side-eye, and the pair's demand for VIP treatment.

Whether you consider it petty crime or just karma, what happens next is inarguable: the attendant takes the Ferrari for a day-long joy ride, picking up a friend around the corner from the parking garage and, at one point, catching air by taking the car over a hill at 100mph. "Sam and Victor's Day Off" aims to give these two opportunistic gents names and a full narrative, telling the story of their own wild day which ends, in the film, with the pair returning the car to Cameron ... with 175 additional miles on the odometer.