All The MCU Movies After Avengers: Endgame, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

Once the premier shared cinematic universe in Hollywood, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become something of a mixed bag with its recent projects. After reaching its impressive commercial pinnacle with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the MCU has struggled to find its way forward with both its television and film projects. From behind-the-scenes problems involving planned recurring characters to an overall lack of focus, the MCU has endured its fair share of setbacks. Critics and audiences have taken notice, with several MCU movies failing to break even at the box office, not to mention earning some of Marvel's lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores.

However, despite all the rocky returns and production issues, the MCU remains one of Hollywood's biggest powerhouse franchises, with some hits up its sleeve beyond "Endgame." In fact, some of the MCU's most exciting, fan-favorite moments have surfaced in the Multiverse Saga storyline picking up after "Endgame." Here is every single MCU movie that's been released since "Endgame," ranked from worst to best based on their critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes.