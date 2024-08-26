Deadpool And Alien Have Ushered In A New Box Office Era: The R-Rated Disney Hit

Disney didn't exactly have a banner year (by Disney standards anyhow) in 2023. None of the studio's films topped $1 billion last year which, again, is not the marker for success. However, for a studio with as many reliable franchises as Disney has, it's notable, particularly when movies like "The Marvels" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" flopped so badly. In any event, the Mouse House is having a real bounce-back year in 2024, with "Inside Out 2" literally ranking as one of the biggest movies of all-time at this point. Yet, oddly enough, it's R-rated movies that are truly leading the way for the traditionally family-friendly company at the moment.

This past weekend, Disney held the number one and number two spots at the box office, with "Deadpool & Wolverine" reclaiming the top spot in its fifth weekend with $18.3 million. Meanwhile, last weekend's champion "Alien: Romulus" landed at number two with $16.2 million. Granted, Disney benefited greatly given that "The Crow" ($4.6 million) bombed very badly in its debut. In any event, Disney has been dominating in the ticket sales game for more than a month with R-rated fare. To say that it's unusual would be a bit of an understatement.

These are franchises that Disney inherited as part of its landmark $71 billion acquisition of Fox that went into effect in 2019. It was a little unclear how things were going to go, but the company has unquestionably benefited a great deal from brands that are more adult-focused. To be clear, they also had a sizable hit earlier this year with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," but PG-13 was always in the studio's comfort zone. Going hard R is not something we've seen from the company in some time.