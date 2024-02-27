Willem Dafoe Had A Specific Request For His Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

A lot of past villains returned for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but it's safe to say that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin made the strongest second impression. When the Goblin side of him took over, he was mean and terrifying, even more so than he was back in 2002, but when the Osbourne side was back in control, he was surprisingly sympathetic. He brought a dark, unpredictable energy to the film that Tom Holland's first two "Spider-Man" movies never quite had. The brutality of the Green Goblin helped prevent the film from feeling a little too much like a theme park ride and helped make the movie's cameo-filled nature seem a lot less self-indulgent.

A lot of this came down to Dafoe's insistence that he could get in on the action and that the movie let him be in the fight scenes as much as possible instead of relying too much on CGI. "Listen, I don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in close-ups," he recalled saying in a 2021 interview about his role. "I want to do the action because that's fun for me."

This is a big part of what made the Green Goblin feel so much more relevant in "No Way Home" than villains like the Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) or the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), neither of whom actually required their actors to show up on set. Their characters were included via voice work and CGI, which unfortunately led to the two baddies feeling like afterthoughts in the film. The Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro were clearly on a higher level; meanwhile, the Sandman and the Lizard could've been removed entirely and the movie barely would've changed.