The Marvels Is At Its Best When It's A Sequel To Ms. Marvel

Speaking to Variety, director Nia DaCosta described the film as "really wacky and silly," and that is mostly thanks to the Khans and the "Ms. Marvel" connection. Captain Marvel is a rather somber character, given her responsibilities and the scope of her work. Seeing Kamala's fangirling results in many a funny moment of teenage awkwardness that not even Peter Parker can offer now that his story got rather dark and somber.

But there's more. "Ms. Marvel" feels more in line with the cosmic weirdness of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" than anything else. There's an entire song and dance sequence set on a planet where everyone talks through song as if it's another language. It is a goofy sequence that doesn't make much sense other than, "This sounds cool, let's do it," but that is what makes it special, especially since the planet is ruled by Park Seo-joon. The scene doesn't need to make much sense or be important though, because what matters is that Kamala and Monica are having a blast mocking Carol and how normal this is for her.

The scene also stands out by being different from the usual Marvel sense of humor that mostly relies on pointing out how weird something is and then proceeding to mock anyone who cares. "The Marvels" is a movie about fans, one that recognizes the (often weird) sheer glee of being a big fan of something or someone.

It is also a movie with a third act that involves the heroes and the Khans saving the S.A.B.E.R. workers by having a bunch of alien kittens devour them for easier transportation, all set to the tune of "Memories" from the "Cats" musical. Kamala's mother running around like a serial killer holding a kitten that proceeds to eat screaming workers, is something the MCU rarely is anymore — utterly, ridiculously funny.

"The Marvels" tries to be many things at once, and it doesn't succeed at all of them (its latest trailer tried to sell the movie as a big Marvel event when it isn't). What the movie does succeed at is paying off the "Ms. Marvel" finale and showing Kamala Khan as the only MCU superhero who actually has a functional family that loves and supports her — and who is embarrassingly funny, too.