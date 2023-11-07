The Marvels Final Trailer Promises A Moment That Changes Everything
Ahead of the film's release on November 10, 2023, Marvel Studios debuted the final trailer for "The Marvels," the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Nia DaCosta ("Candyman," "The Woods") and featuring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the final trailer premiered during a peak moment of Monday Night Football, indicating that Marvel is really trying to get as many eyes on this new film as possible.
If the release plan wasn't an indicator, the new trailer certainly was, as it features multiple clips from previous MCU movies, including those featuring Thanos, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Honestly? That's a hell of a good marketing plan, and should hopefully inspire some excitement. After all, as Carol Danvers rightfully points out in the trailer, "I'm invincible." And it's high time that people start recognizing her placement in the superhero canon. But the trailer also promises a moment "that changes everything." What that is, we'll have to wait and see, but I've got my money on some ... gifted heroes possibly making an appearance. If you know, you know.
"The Marvels" sees Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel rightfully reclaim her identity from the tyrannical Kree, and is looking to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, after tearing a hole in space, the universe is destabilized and different realities begin bleeding upon one another. You know, typical multiverse stuff! So now Captain Marvel must join forces with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol's estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau, to save the universe.
The trailer looks pretty awesome but heading into the premiere, a lot is riding on "The Marvels," and an unfair lot, if you ask me.
Don't be afraid to let The Marvels save you
For months we've been hearing a negative spin tacked onto DaCosta's filmmaking process, like the framing of the four weeks of reshoots (which isn't out of the ordinary for a film at this scale) as a sign of trouble, or the headlines that noted DaCosta began production on another film while "The Marvels" was in post-production, almost to paint her as a director who "checked out" of the project. Meanwhile, there's the well-publicized fact that James Gunn was announced as working on relaunching the DC Universe of films while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was still in post, and no one gave a single, solitary hoot.
This is to say that it's very weird that the narrative surrounding "The Marvels" has been so hesitantly negative despite it being pretty much business as usual, almost as if people are trying to lay the groundwork to blame a possible failure on the first Black woman to helm an MCU feature instead of accepting that the cultural relevance of superhero cinema has drastically changed since "The Marvels" was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Fans have been debating whether or not it's time to let the MCU die for months, and that has nothing to do with whether or not "The Marvels" is a hit. But based on that final trailer, I think we're all in for a fun ride with three of the coolest characters in the entirety of the MCU ... AND DON'T THINK I DIDN'T SEE YOU THERE IN THAT TRAILER, VALKYRIE!!!
"The Marvels" hits U.S. theaters on November 10, 2023, and you can bet I'll be there to support the film on opening night.