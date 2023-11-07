The Marvels Final Trailer Promises A Moment That Changes Everything

Ahead of the film's release on November 10, 2023, Marvel Studios debuted the final trailer for "The Marvels," the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Nia DaCosta ("Candyman," "The Woods") and featuring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the final trailer premiered during a peak moment of Monday Night Football, indicating that Marvel is really trying to get as many eyes on this new film as possible.

If the release plan wasn't an indicator, the new trailer certainly was, as it features multiple clips from previous MCU movies, including those featuring Thanos, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. Honestly? That's a hell of a good marketing plan, and should hopefully inspire some excitement. After all, as Carol Danvers rightfully points out in the trailer, "I'm invincible." And it's high time that people start recognizing her placement in the superhero canon. But the trailer also promises a moment "that changes everything." What that is, we'll have to wait and see, but I've got my money on some ... gifted heroes possibly making an appearance. If you know, you know.

"The Marvels" sees Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel rightfully reclaim her identity from the tyrannical Kree, and is looking to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, after tearing a hole in space, the universe is destabilized and different realities begin bleeding upon one another. You know, typical multiverse stuff! So now Captain Marvel must join forces with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol's estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau, to save the universe.

The trailer looks pretty awesome but heading into the premiere, a lot is riding on "The Marvels," and an unfair lot, if you ask me.