Goose Was Recast With Two New Cat Actors For The Marvels

In Anna Boden's and Ryan Fleck's 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel," the title character (Brie Larson) has a cat she named Goose. Goose, a Garfield-like orange tabby, was named after the character played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film "Top Gun." But it would later be revealed that Goose was not a cat at all, but a shape-shifting alien creature called a flerkin, a voracious squid-like alien that can swallow human-sized prey whole before returning to the size of a house cat, presumably digesting its meals very, very quickly. It was Goose that scratched Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) across his eye, leaving him wearing his signature eyepatch. (Don't worry, though: Goose is merely capricious like a cat, not a monster that wanted to hurt Mr. Fury.)

According to a 2019 piece in Collider, "Captain Marvel" hired four different cat actors to play Goose throughout the film. Their names were Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie. One of them was hired because it has good at being held, one had the most attractive cat face, one was good at nuzzling, and one was called the "jerk cat," as its behavior was unpredictable ... but in a cinematic way. The Collider article didn't specify which cat held which talent, but it was Reggie who attended the "Captain Marvel" premiere. One might guess that Reggie was the "face cat."

In the sequel "The Marvels," due in theaters on November 10, director Nia DaCosta required new jellicle qualities that the previous Goose actors didn't possess. So Goose was recast with two new cat actors named Nemo and Tango.

The cats' trainer, Jo Vaughan, recently spoke to Total Film about the wrangling process, and the various strengths of the two new cats. And yes, one was the "face" of the pair.