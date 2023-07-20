Brie Larson Couldn't Act With Goose In The Marvels For A Very Practical Reason

Before we get to why, let's learn a bit about Goose. Marvel actually put out a video where Reggie (one of the four cats who played Goose in the first film along with Gonzo, Rizzo, and Archie) is interviewed about his pivotal role. When asked about his favorite scene to shoot, his thought bubble showed the one where Goose swallowed the Tesseract. As for who he'd like Goose to team up with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reggie said Rocket Raccoon (Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), though he also said Nick Fury. Huh. I guess the eye thing wasn't personal, despite the slice and barfing up the Tesseract on his desk. He also claims to have stolen that particular prop from the set, so he's definitely a criminal.

Anyway, the reason Larson couldn't spend a lot of time with the actor cats who play Goose is her allergies. In the interview, she told EW that, just like in the first film, she couldn't go near any of the felines playing the role because of them. She also said, "I'm still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat," she told the publication. Co-star Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, added that some of the CGI was for "your runny nose."

"The Marvels" will hit theaters on November 10, 2023. "Captain Marvel," "WandaVision" (which introduced the adult Monica Rambeau to her powers), and "Ms. Marvel" featuring Iman Velani, the third "Marvel," are currently streaming on Disney+.