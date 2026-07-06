Look, maintaining a high level of quality across multiple seasons for any show is a Herculean feat, let alone for a series as popular and widely praised as "The Boys." The Prime Video superhero brought its subversive action to a close with its fifth and final season, and while we think it went out on top, fans were divided overall. In fairness, even when enjoying the season itself on a broader level, there are several glaring flaws. Some of these issues are linked to behind-the-scenes developments, while others are creative decisions that just fell flat.

The bottom line is that we like "The Boys" Season 5, but there are some issues that are impossible to ignore. Many "The Boys" fans shared similar thoughts about Season 5's pacing and execution, and, frankly, they're not wrong. That said, we've identified even more specific problems that held the final season back from standing at the same level as its predecessors. These are the 10 worst decisions in "The Boys" Season 5, bringing the Prime Video series to an uneven end.