The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Fires Back At Season 5 Filler Episodes Complaints

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "The Boys" Season 5 up to Episode 6, "Though the Heavens Fall."

Whenever any popular show is rumbling towards its grand finale these days, one complaint almost always begins to crop up like clockwork: Too much filler! Viewers who've been trained by shows like "Lost" or "Game of Thrones" or, uh, anything made by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson are likely to expect a weekly dose of game-changing twists every single episode ... no matter what they're watching. Thus, it was probably only a matter of time before "The Boys" fell victim to the same criticism, especially as the fifth and final season ticks closer to its conclusion.

This particularly vocal backlash has gone from the lips (er, keyboards?) of online fans to creator Eric Kripke's ears, apparently. After the last few episodes have only increased the volume among discontented audiences, the "Boys" showrunner is finally weighing in and defending the final season against this growing tide — beginning with the somewhat divisive fourth episode of "The Boys" Season 5 and reaching a fever pitch with Episode 5's "One-Shots," which dared to put the plot on the backburner in favor of spending significantly more time with its characters. Kripke recently spoke with TV Guide and fired back at what some have perceived as a waste of time or spinning of wheels: