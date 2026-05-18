Here's What Gen V Season 3 Would've Been About, According To The Boys Creator Eric Kripke
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" and up to "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7.
It's safe to say that "The Boys" franchise hasn't quite gone according to fan expectations thus far, but that also extends to creator Eric Kripke. The cancellation of the spin-off series "Gen V" after only two seasons was a rude awakening to most, even as some of the college-set show's characters (such as Jaz Sinclair's blood-bending Marie Moreau and the gender-fluid Jordan Li, played by both London Thor and Derek Luh) have played minor roles in Season 5 of its parent series. Still, fans have been left to wonder exactly how their stories may have been intended to continue had things unfolded as planned.
Wonder no more! In the penultimate episode of "The Boys" Season 5, two of the most significant heroes in "Gen V" appear ... only to be promptly turned away from helping out any further. According to Kripke, one relatively controversial line of dialogue was even meant to help tee up a potential third season of the spin-off. In a tense exchange, Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) essentially tells Marie that her Homelander-level powers are useless if she can't control them. In an interview with TVLine (via Total Film), Kripke explained why he included this:
"[Marie] has all of this power, and everyone online is like, 'Well, why doesn't she just go take on Homelander?' I'm like, 'She's a 19-year-old kid! She has no idea how to wield any of it in any sort of responsible, controlled way.' Were there to be another season of 'Gen V,' that would be her training-with-Yoda season where she really learns how to take the next step."
The Boys creator Eric Kripke hasn't given up trying to incorporate Gen V characters into other shows
"Gen V" may be gone while "The Boys" wraps up its overall run, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of some of our fan-favorite supes. Eric Kripke has gone on the record that the decision to cancel "Gen V" came directly from Amazon, not from him or any other creatives. In light of that revelation, it should come as no surprise that he remains intent on finding a way to bring at least some of the show's characters back — if not in the upcoming "Vought Rising" prequel, then in "further stories" down the line.
That comes straight from the horse's mouth, as Kripke went on to tell TVLine that he has some unfinished business with "Gen V" and especially the continuing arc of Marie Moreau. Yes, viewers can look forward to more of the younger cast members popping up as "The Boys" rumbles to its sure-to-be-bloody conclusion. But, if he has his way, Kripke is eager to set things right:
"There's more ['Gen V'] story that we want to tell. Sometimes these things just don't go your way, but me and all of the other producers really fought hard to try to keep it going. Alas, you know, it didn't work out, but one of the advantages of having a world like this is we will be able to find opportunities to continue their story. Some of the 'Gen V' gang show up for the last couple of episodes of 'The Boys,' with further stories on the horizon. We're starting to kick around ideas and see how can we bring back those characters."
Until then, "The Boys" releases its series finale May 20, 2026, on Prime Video.