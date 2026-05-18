Here's What Gen V Season 3 Would've Been About, According To The Boys Creator Eric Kripke

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" and up to "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7.

It's safe to say that "The Boys" franchise hasn't quite gone according to fan expectations thus far, but that also extends to creator Eric Kripke. The cancellation of the spin-off series "Gen V" after only two seasons was a rude awakening to most, even as some of the college-set show's characters (such as Jaz Sinclair's blood-bending Marie Moreau and the gender-fluid Jordan Li, played by both London Thor and Derek Luh) have played minor roles in Season 5 of its parent series. Still, fans have been left to wonder exactly how their stories may have been intended to continue had things unfolded as planned.

Wonder no more! In the penultimate episode of "The Boys" Season 5, two of the most significant heroes in "Gen V" appear ... only to be promptly turned away from helping out any further. According to Kripke, one relatively controversial line of dialogue was even meant to help tee up a potential third season of the spin-off. In a tense exchange, Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) essentially tells Marie that her Homelander-level powers are useless if she can't control them. In an interview with TVLine (via Total Film), Kripke explained why he included this: