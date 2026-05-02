What The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Really Thinks About The Gen V Cancelation

To "Gen V" fans sending angry hate mail, blistering direct messages, and other social media posts towards Eric Kripke, the creator of "The Boys" has one request: Please stop, because he's just as disappointed as you are. The news that "Gen V" had been officially canceled after two largely well-received seasons came as a shock to those of us who came to embrace the spin-off series set within the dorm rooms and hallways of the supe-school Godolkin University. That includes Kripke himself, by his own account, as he's weighing in on this setback to his growing shared universe. The main takeaway from his message? This came straight from Prime Video, not Kripke or his creative team.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke sought to set the record straight for a passionate and understandably miffed fanbase. "I did not cancel the show," he explained to the outlet. "One, I don't have the power to do that. Two, I was fighting to keep the show, almost more than anybody else on Earth. So I'm as bummed as everybody else out there." Kripke went on to say:

"These things are based on business decisions that are above my pay grade, among Amazon.

It's based on amount of viewers versus how expensive the show is to make, and does it make business sense for them, ultimately? And, unfortunately, they decided that it didn't."

Such is life in the streaming world, where any show with viewership numbers that don't keep up with the nebulous demands of executives is liable to be placed on the chopping block. This comes despite a fair amount of crossover with the rest of "The Boys" universe, throughout both seasons of "Gen V" and Season 4 of "The Boys." But could we see these characters again?