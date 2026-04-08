Homelander's Worst Secret Is Finally Out In The Boys Season 5 Premiere

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 episodes 1-2 follow.

"The Boys" has been criticized, not unfairly, for sometimes dragging its heels on moving the story forward (or contriving reasons to keep Antony Starr around as Homelander). So it's refreshing that the premiere of the fifth and final season just opened by dropping a bombshell that's been hanging over the show since season 1.

The episode, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite," opens with Homelander at the Vought International shareholders meeting. As he stands on stage before adoring fans, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) sneaks in backstage and plays the video of him and a guilty Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) leaving everyone on the hijacked Flight 37 to die. You know, the one where the passengers on the crashing plane beg Homelander to save them, and he screams: "You stay the f*ck back, or I'll laser you, goddammit! I'll laser every f*cking one of you!"

Homelander almost does exactly that to the shareholders crowd, but Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) holds him back. The Homelander plane scene is the defining moment of "The Boys" for many fans (and series creator Eric Kripke) as the perfect encapsulation of just how unheroic the supes are.

The incident occurred back in "The Boys" season 1, episode 4, "Female of the Species." Homelander claimed the plane was crashed by its terrorist hijackers to rally support for putting superheroes in U.S. national defense. (In the original comics, the Seven literally failed to stop the 9/11 attacks, but the show stayed in allegory.)

But one of the passengers recorded everything. Maeve had the video recovered from the crash, and both she and Starlight have used it as leverage on Homelander. Since Homelander is obsessed with everyone worshipping him, the thought of the world knowing his true self terrified him.