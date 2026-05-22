The Boys' Comic Book Ending Did One Thing Way Better Than The Show

Spoilers for the series finale of "The Boys," "Blood and Bone," ahead.

"The Boys" Season 5 has pacing problems. Yes, series creator Eric Kripke has fired back at fans complaining about "filler," pointing about big story or action beats mean nothing without character development. True enough, but the last act of "Blood and Bone," which tries to condense Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) long-foreshadowed dark turn into about 15 minutes, really shows Season 5 needed better time management.

The broad strokes of "Blood and Bone" are quite similar to how the "Boys" comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson ended. After Homelander dies, Butcher still tries to wipe out every supe on the planet with a bio-weapon, but he's confronted and lethally stopped by Hughie. In the comics, however, this happens over multiple issues, constituting the 12th and final volume of the original run, "The Bloody Doors Off."

Homelander dies in issue #65, Butcher begins his plan the next issue, Hughie kills Butcher in issue #71, and then issue #72 is the wrap-up. "Blood and Bone" tries to cover all that in one episode, giving the story and emotions no room to breathe. The "Boys" comics are often dinged for Ennis' edgy and mean-spirited writing, but he wasn't afraid to go all-in on the ending he wanted to tell. I'm not a die-hard fan of the "Boys" comics, but the ending is one part I will always defend.

Kripke evidently knew Ennis' ending was the only proper one for "The Boys." Speaking with Deadline, he said Butcher and Hughie's (Jack Quaid) last confrontation was "just about the only thing we knew we were gonna do from the very, very beginning [of making the show]." If so, "The Boys" needed to build it up and let it play out for longer.