The Boys: The Biggest Differences Between The Show And Comic Book Ending

Spoilers for the series finale of "The Boys" ("Blood and Bone") to follow.

After "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," I thought there was no way the show would be able to do adapt the original comic's ending with the mere hour it had left. Well, I'm now cooking a meal of crow. The big picture of the series finale, "Blood and Bone," is very accurate to how the original "The Boys" comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson ended.

In a final clash between the Boys and the supes at the White House, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) avenges his wife Becca's (Shantel VanSanten) rape and death by killing Homelander (Antony Starr). But Butcher's rage doesn't end there. He still tries to unleash the supe-killing virus, killing everyone on Earth with a trace of Compound V in their blood. Hughie (Jack Quaid) stops and kills Butcher, and he later gives him the same eulogy as in the comic: "[Butcher is] in Hell, kicking the f*** out of the Devil."

But the journey of getting to this ending was often quite different compared to the "Boys" comics. That means that within this big picture, there were inevitably some different details.