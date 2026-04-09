10 Best Fourth Movies In A Franchise, Ranked

Fourth films are a risky proposition for a franchise's legacy. By the time such a film becomes viable, the franchise has more than likely already reached its peak, if not its natural finale, through the end of the initial trilogy. "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" only served to prove that "Indiana Jones" hit its ceiling with "The Last Crusade" (even though som think it's actually good), and while the "Star Wars" prequels have enjoyed a critical reevaluation and a blunted negative impact thanks to the sea of content that followed, "The Phantom Menace" was hardly a beloved resurrection of the franchise when it was first released. In fact, George Lucas was warned that the prequels could ruin "Star Wars."

Even with the best foundations and the absence of franchise fatigue, the most likely outcome for a fourth film is its failure to meet unrealistic expectations — so why should studios even bother? Well, money, of course, but it goes a little deeper than that.

A fourth film can be an opportunity for reinvention. It's a point when solid trilogies can prove themselves as decade-spanning, culturally ubiquitous franchises. It can also be where dormant franchises that stumbled in their final outing get a shot at redemption.

As seen in the 10 best examples of the fourth films in a franchise listed below, these movies have the potential to yield rewards that far outweigh the risks involved.