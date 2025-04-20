Every Avengers Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War" are neck and neck for the top of this list. They are both incredible feats of cinema that successfully juggle dozens of well-known actors, complex storylines, and a universe that is bursting at the seams both in size and scope. That said, one of them had to come in second, and "Endgame" does so for a few different reasons.

Let's start with a simple statistical analysis. Both of these "Avengers" films currently rank among IMDB's top 250 movies of all time (the other two do not). But while they each have an 8.4-star rating, "Endgame" is 75th, whereas "Infinity War" is 61st. Of course, our ranking is based on more than an IMDB rating, but the crowd-sourced nature of that list says a lot when it comes to a comparison this close.

"Endgame" is epic and complex, but as is the case with "Age of Ultron," complexity can be a two-edged sword. There is so much going on that it becomes difficult to tend to every individual and storyline and still move toward a satisfying conclusion. Speaking of conclusions, any movie where you have to bring a decade of intertwined cinema and dozens of hours of overlapping stories to a happy ending faces a nearly impossible task. No matter how you slice it, someone (and often many someones) is going to be upset with every decision you make. From the decision to kill off Black Widow and Iron Man (Downey Jr.) to the way Thanos died to the use of time travel as a "We can do it all" MacGuffin, there's just enough dragging this one down to keep it from the top spot. That leaves us with...

