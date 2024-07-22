Kevin Feige Says Avengers 5 And 6 Won't Have All Phase 4 Characters - So Who Should Be Left Out?

Right now, it's unclear what shape the next "Avengers" film is going to take. Once subtitled "The Kang Dynasty," Jonathan Majors was fired from his role as Kang The Conqueror in December 2023 after he was found guilty of harassment and assault.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton also exited "Avengers 5" in November 2023 (apparently he's more interested in super ninjas than superheroes). As of now, no replacement director for Cretton has been confirmed. The latest news suggests that brothers/directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo (who directed "Avengers" duology "Infinity War" and "Endgame") are in talks to return.

Part of Marvel Studios' problems here are foundational. Unlike the previous Marvel "phases," which were relatively tight with a mostly consistent sense of escalation, "Phase 4" (films and Disney+ shows from 2021) was scattered. The constant parade of new characters felt more like throwing darts at board to see which stuck.

It's not surprising then that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed, in an interview with io9, that "Avengers 5" will have to prioritize: "The truth is, you know, we're going to tell a story in these 'Avengers' movies, and there won't be room for 100,000 characters in it. So choices will have to be made, that's for sure. But that doesn't mean you won't ever see anybody ever again."

Which ones should appear? I'd say Captain America (Anthony Mackie) is a lock, depending on how "Brave New World" shakes out. "The Marvels" was a bust but Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) deserves another shot at stardom. Then there'll probably be some other familiar faces: Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Hulk, Shuri/Black Panther, etc. But who will have to be cut? Let's speculate.