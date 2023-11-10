Kamala Khan Is The Future Of The MCU – And The Young Avengers May Be Next

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Marvels."

"The Marvels" is one of the funniest Marvel movies ever. Much of why it is successful as a film comes down to it being not just a sequel to the hugely successful "Captain Marvel," but a sequel to the best yet most underrated Disney+ Marvel show, "Ms. Marvel." The Khan family is utterly hilarious, and they offer a nice new dynamic for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a group of just regular people tied up in superpowered chaos. Granted, Luis (Michael Peña) and the rest of the Ant-Man gang were also regular people entangled in bigger plots, but they didn't go to space!

Iman Vellani is a star, a breath of fresh air to the MCU as a character who is endlessly enthusiastic about her powers and living in a world of heroes. She is not Peter Parker, who started out very optimistic about having powers and joining the Avengers but whose story got progressively darker until the character became a fairly tragic hero in his own right. Instead, Kamala knows things can suck, but it doesn't matter, because she is living her best life. Even the dark parts of her adventure with her idol Carol Danvers are simply fuel for her fan fiction.

It is honestly criminal that Kamala hasn't got her own franchise greenlit already. That being said, the ending of "The Marvels" makes it abundantly clear she is the future of the MCU, as the leader of the next generation of heroes. More accurately, she is the new Nick Fury.