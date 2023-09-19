Iron Man's 'Avengers Initiative' Scene Happened In Real Life - To Tom Hiddleston

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became far too ubiquitous, it was but a glimmer in the eye of producer and self-professed fanboy Kevin Feige. The head of Marvel Studios always had a grand vision, even when the first movie in phase one of the MCU, 2008's "Iron Man," debuted and changed Hollywood forever. It wasn't enough to have scored a hit, Feige needed world domination. And he'd get it.

But before he could shovel endless amounts of superhero media down our collective gullets, the ambitious producer needed to lay the foundation for his master plan of a shared cinematic universe. In order to do that, Feige would do what so many studios have tried and failed to do in the wake of his example — take the necessary time to establish each character and their world. That took the form of several mostly standalone films that introduced all the characters that would eventually form a superhero dream team in 2012's "The Avengers."

The same year "Iron Man" debuted, Feige unleashed "The Incredible Hulk," followed by "Iron Man 2" in 2010. Then, it was time to introduce the masses to the God of Thunder himself, Thor. 2011's "Thor" was the first time we saw Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding hero, but it was also the first time we saw Tom Hiddleston portray the now fan-favorite Loki. Back then, despite Hiddleston's nuanced performance lending the character some redeeming qualities, Loki was in full villain mode. But unlike so many one-and-done MCU villains, this not-so-bad guy would end up sticking around while Feige played out his cinematic grand plan over the following decade or so.