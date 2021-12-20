Tom Hiddleston Teases A More Heroic Loki In Season 2

One of my most indelible New York Comic-Con memories was being in the big hall for Marvel's "The Avengers" panel back in 2011, where they showed some footage and Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo showed up. But then Tom Hiddleston came out and the audience lit up. You would think Justin Bieber or "Twilight"-era Robert Pattinson had just hit the stage — that's the intensity of the love fans already felt for Hiddleston and the character of Loki after only one appearance in "Thor."

Flash-forward to the tail-end of 2021 and Hiddleston is now six movies, a TV series, and several animated voice performances into cementing Loki's legendary status, and much of it has to do with his own charisma as well as the special way the God of Mischief straddles the line between good and evil. That constant tension between doing the right and wrong thing (and often making the two blur) is what makes the son of a frost giant so ... human.

Hiddleston said as much in a new interview with Variety, where the actor teased what is to come in season 2 of the Disney+ "Loki" series: