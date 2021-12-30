Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Address The Logistics Of Doctor Strange's Final Spell

In an interview with Variety, the film's co-writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, touched on questions about the realities of Peter's forget-me spell. "Obviously, some sort of magical redaction has occurred," McKenna says, but goes on to indicate that we shouldn't get too bogged down in the details for now. As if Marvel fans can resist. "At the end of all this, we didn't want a lot of people trying to do magical math in their head," McKenna says, explaining that the donut shop scene should leave us thinking first and foremost about the sacrifice Peter made for his friends.

According to Sommers, the interconnectedness of the MCU makes it possible to put something like Doctor Strange's spell into effect while knowing the details can be ironed out later. "If people have questions about some of those details that didn't get answered here, we'll answer them hopefully in another movie somewhere down the line," he told Variety. He doesn't say when, or what any of that will look like, but it sounds like Peter's spell will have more narrative clarity in the MCU's future. For now, the writer wanted to "just focus on the emotion of it."

This isn't the worst plan in the world. Marvel fans have been left with similar worldbuilding questions before, as when "Avengers: Infinity War" ended by showing us The Snap without detailing what it would look like. In that case, the cliffhanger worked well, as Marvel has used not only "Avengers: Endgame," but also much of Phase 4 to explore the real impact of the global event. Of course, erasing Peter Parker from history isn't nearly as narratively complicated as erasing 50% of the world's population. Hopefully, when Marvel does address these plot holes, it'll be with the humor and creativity we've come to expect from their "Spider-Man" movies.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently in theaters.