All 8 Mission: Impossible Movies, Ranked

Who could've ever guessed that "Mission: Impossible," a TV series that began in the 1960s, would go on to spawn one of the most epic action movie franchises of the 21st century? But that's simply the power of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt willing to put his well-being on the line for the masses.

Not only have the "Mission: Impossible" films been going strong since the first one came out in 1996, but they've also, somewhat amazingly, been surprisingly consistent. It's hard to say there's a single "bad" film in the series. Some are definitely better than others, allowing us to rank them here, but each one has something to gain for those willing to take the leap of faith.

While some of these films are a decent time, others are pure cinema. Here's every "Mission: Impossible" movie ranked by someone who regularly watches the entire series when he just needs to feel something. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to argue with our ranking ad nauseam online.