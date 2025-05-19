One Mission: Impossible Movie Reinvented The Franchise As We Know It

It's easy to forget what these movies are about when you're pulled from one rapid chase scene to another, tossed into an underground water tank, or forced to jump on an airplane that's taking off, but "Rogue Nation" stands out in that aspect, too. Narratively, it's the first time in "M:I" history when the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) is getting (temporarily) shut down, essentially turning Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) into a fugitive. He has to go on the run from the very agency that employs him while trying to stop the latest terrorist organization called The Syndicate, which is led by Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) and assembled from various field operatives belonging to separate intelligence agencies that have gone rogue. McQuarrie, who wrote the story with Drew Pearce, smartly builds the stakes and unleashes numerous threats on Hunt that pay off handsomely in terms of mounting suspense that drives the movie from the first second to the last. It's a slight narrative shift from what we've seen before, yet one that aptly aligns with the tone of the director's storytelling style.

Make no mistake, though, the selling point of "Rogue Nation" — and really, every "Mission: Impossible" movie starting with the fourth movie — is the wilder-than-ever action set pieces. While "Ghost Protocol" truly had one unbelievably nail-biting and magnificent stunt (Ethan Hunt climbing the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai), "Rogue Nation" is practically filled with them, starting with the very first scene where Hunt jumps on an airplane and mounts its side while it takes off to the insanely claustrophobic and uncomfortable underwater sequence in a vault where he needs to hold his breath for almost six minutes. Then there's the fiasco at Vienna State Opera, the car chase on the streets of Casablanca, and so on. The great thing, of course, is that Cruise did most of those stunts on his own, trying to save the big-budget movie as we know it.

McQuarrie masterfully blends all this together and produces a breakneck, rousing combo of high-end cinema that truly feels like a reinvention.