Why The Cast Of The Mission: Impossible TV Show Hated The Original Movie

Some of the broad strokes of the "Mission: Impossible" TV series, which ran for seven seasons from 1966 to 1973, are present not only in the 1996 film but also its sequels. Both feature a version of the IMF that executes challenging missions that require people to fill different roles, such as handler, tech expert, and so on. Said missions are also laid out by an offscreen voice that ends by saying the message will self-destruct in seconds. But while the "Mission: Impossible" TV show had key agents (played by actors like Martin Landau, Leonard Nimoy, and Lesley Ann Warren), it did not feature Ethan Hunt, who was created for the films.

Another critical similarity between the two is Jim Phelps, played in the show by Peter Graves and the 1996 film by Jon Voight. In the show, Jim was the reliable leader of the IMF starting in the show's second season (and continuing in the revival, which aired from 1988 to 1990). But in De Palma's movie, Jim's entire IMF team is killed in the first act, save for Ethan. By the end, we learn Jims actually masterminded the massacre. As shocking as this may have been to audiences, it was almost infuriating to the TV series' cast.

At the time, Grave simply remarked, "I am sorry that they chose to call him Phelps" (via The Guardian). He (reasonably) added that the film's premise could have been exactly the same without calling Voight's character Jim Phelps:

"They could have solved that very easily by either having me in a scene in the very beginning, or reading a telegram from me saying, 'Hey boys, I'm retired, gone to Hawaii.'"

Greg Morris, who played one of the show's tech experts, had an even harsher assessment. When he passed away just a few months after the film's release in August 1996, the Los Angeles Times reported he had walked out 40 minutes into a screening of De Palma's movie (declaring it an "abomination").

Speaking to MTV News in 2009, Landau similarly rejected the idea of reprising his character from the TV show, Rollin Hand, in the "Mission: Impossible" movies. He also noted that an earlier version of the 1996 film's script went further than the eventual movie did, explaining, "They wanted the entire team to be destroyed, done away with one at a time, and I was against that." Perhaps the only key difference in the finished film is that Ethan's fellow IMF agents don't share the names of characters from the TV series.