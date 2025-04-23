Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's Official Runtime Breaks A Franchise Record

Records are made to be broken. If there's any modern franchise that understands that ethos the best, it's the one with Tom Cruise running around and defying death in the most spectacular ways we've ever seen. When "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" debuts later this year, well, we now know it's going to set yet another high-water mark for the entire property ... and we're not just talking about Cruise dangling off a biplane hundreds of feet in the air, holding his breath underwater for who knows how long, or any other stunt director Christopher McQuarrie has cooked up for us.

Speculation has been running rampant on social media lately (when does it not, to be honest?) concerning the runtime for the film, which everyone assumes will be bringing the "Mission: Impossible" film series to some sort of conclusion. Certain movie ticketing sites, for instance, have been listing estimated runtimes close to three hours long, a whopping amount that feels like it's become more and more prevalent in recent years. Luckily, ComicBook.com did some digging and directly confirmed the actual figure with Paramount Pictures — and it's pretty darn close. In a new record for the franchise, the theatrical cut of "The Final Reckoning" has been confirmed to stretch to 2 hours and 49 minutes. But what might seem like a butt-numbing amount of time for most movies instead feels like catnip to those of us invested heavily in this property and in the possibility that this could be Cruise's swan song as Ethan Hunt. Based on how entertaining these blockbusters have been since McQuarrie took over with "Rogue Nation" and seemed committed to one-upping himself with every installment since then? The more the merrier, we say!

Here's how the runtime for "The Final Reckoning" stacks up against the rest of the "Mission: Impossible" movies.